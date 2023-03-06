Vikings' K.J. Osborn helped save man's life from burning vehicle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn was one of four individuals who helped save a man's life on Sunday night.

Osborn was in an Uber in Austin, Texas when a car sped past and crashed into a column, ESPN's Adam Schefter described in his latest podcast episode on Monday. The vehicle then caught on fire, prompting Osborn and the three individuals with him to pull him out and away from the car, with Osborn carrying him to a safer area.

Osborn, who was drafted by Minnesota in 2020, on Monday shared images from the situation on his social media pages.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

"Most of the time the saying goes 'wrong place wrong time,'" Osborn wrote in a statement alongside the images. "But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.

"Last night myself and these 3 absolute hero’s helped save a mans life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being apart of in a million years.

"I’ll leave you with this. God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy."

Osborn, 25, further described how the situation unfolded in Schefter's podcast.

"Obviously it's a situation I've never imagined myself in in a million, billion years," Osborn started. "But I'm on my way home, I'm in the back of an Uber and my head is down, I'm on my phone and my Uber driver just starts going crazy. He's like 'oh my gosh, oh my gosh' and I look up and I'm kind of wondering what all the fuss is about, and there's nobody on the street. Then he's like 'this guy crashed' and I look to my right and there's a car, if you were to picture it, under a bridge with pillars.

"He hit the pillar and his car is in flames. We go by briefly, kind of slow, there's one other car in front of us...initially, my Uber driver, who is also a hero -- it was three other people there, all heroes -- he got out the car and he's like we got to call 911. I'm like no, we got to go save this guy...we go over to his car in flames and immediately I'm thinking 'this is obviously a big risk.' I'm kind of coming up to this car, obviously I don't have experience in this so in my head I'm thinking this car can blow up in any second and it could all be over.

"That's what I was thinking, like my live thoughts, but my Uber driver, he went right up to the car. He opened the door. He's trying to see if the guy is alive and I'm like 'man, this guy is crazy.'...[The man] couldn't move...he was able to muster enough strength to move his upper body to the passenger seat and he was a heavier guy if you're talking about a normal human being.

"...We get him out the car and that's when I picked him up. He's bleeding, he's bleeding all over my shirt and everything...I carry him about 10-15 yards...by then the ambulance came, the firefighters, they got the flames to go down eventually...they came back and told us we saved that man's life, he wouldn't have been able to get out that vehicle without our help.

"I plan to go to the hospital to check on him, but the news I heard, he hurt his ankle, his mouth was bleeding ... but he was alive, which was obviously the greatest blessing."