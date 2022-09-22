qatar 2022

Qatar World Cup Countdown and Winner Predictions

Telemundo Área de la Bahía is the Bay Area's exclusive home for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Telemundo

The wait is almost over. We are less than 60 days away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar!

NBC Bay Area's sister station Telemundo 48 will air every game and will have complete coverage from start to finish. Our Digital Correspondent Abbey Fernández interviewed Telemundo 48's sports anchors Carlos Yustis and Maximiliano Cordaro. They share their winner predictions, list of featured players, what will happen with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo following the tournament, and more.

The interview is conducted in Spanish. 

Carlos will report from Qatar and Maximiliano from here in the Bay Area. They will have all the action. Be sure to give them all follow so you don't miss out:

Stay informed about local news and weather.

Carlos Yustis: @CarlosYustisTV

Maximiliano Cordaro: @MaxCordaro

Telemundo Área de la Bahía is your exclusive home for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Coverage starts November 20. 

This article tagged under:

qatar 2022World Cup
