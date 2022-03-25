State Department Issues Travel Warning for Baja California, Tijuana

The U.S. Department of State recently issued a travel warning for Americans planning of visiting either Tijuana or Baja California in Mexico due to a rise in crime and kidnappings.

The State Department is particularly concerned because of a high number of homicides in non-tourist areas of Tijuana.

The warning comes almost a year after Hayward teen Manuel Reyes disappeared while visiting family in Jalisco.

NBC Bay Area’s sister station Telemundo 48 spoke with Reyes' brother Josue Contreras Friday. He said that his family haven't gotten any clues about where the teen might be.

“Knowing Mexico, I thought they would ask for money. In this case, they didn't. We haven't gotten any calls,” Contreras said.

The State Department is warning anyone who does travel to Tijuana or Baja California to stay on highways, travel during daylight hours and avoid remote locations.