Steph, Klay hilariously debate sport swap with Mahomes, Kelce

There is no question that both Steph Curry and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes are two of the world's best pure athletes. The two likely would have success playing any sport they put their minds to.

But how about their Hall-of-Fame counterparts?

Curry and fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson will face off against Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in The Match 2023 golf tournament on Thursday at the Wynn Gold Club in Las Vegas.

The four stars sat down together for a Zoom call Wednesday, where Mahomes raised the question: If Curry and Thompson switched sports with Mahomes and Kelce, which duo would be better at their new sport?

“I got the height of Tom Brady and the arm of Chad Pennington”



Klay if the Splash Bros switched sports…💀#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/ROgWOufMNk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2023

"I've seen Pat hoop, he's actually pretty good," Thompson said of Mahomes. "I haven't seen Travis play, but I can imagine he sets a nice screen. Probably a beast on the boards, a try-hard."

Kelce: "It's a different world in this football world. Anybody can pick up a ball and make sure they hit a few jump shots and get to the rack. I personally think me and Pat got the hoop skills."

Mahomes: "I'm a 3-and-D type of guy, I can be a wing defender and knock down some shots."

Kelce: "I got a game like Draymond [Green]. I'm just out there playing my role, baby."

If Curry and Thompson were in the NFL, who would play quarterback, and who would play receiver?

Curry: "You (Thompson) got the height and the length, so I feel like you being a wideout would be better ..."

Thompson: "I'm a quarterback. You know I had one year of high school football under my belt. (My) ability to read the progressions is pretty solid. I can't say the same for Steph."

Thompson, who played one season of high school football at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, had an interesting comp for his hypothetical quarterback play.

"Come on, man," Thompson said. "I've got the height of Tom Brady and the arm of, like, Chad Pennington."

Curry "... a combination nobody has said ever, but I love it."

However each duo would stack up in the other's respective sport, there is no doubt that there would be no shortage of entertainment watching all four players compete.

