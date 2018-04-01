Where's Waldo? Thanks to Google, He's on Your Phone

He's been a fixture on bookshelves and elementary school classrooms for decades, and now Waldo from "Where's Waldo?" is coming straight to your smartphone.

You can now search for the iconic character, along with his friends, Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard and Odlaw, on Google Maps.

To start your search for Waldo, update your Google Maps app on Android or OIS, or go to google.com/maps on your desktop.

When you see Waldo waving at you from the side of the screen, click "play." You can also say, "Hey, Google, Where's Waldo?" if you have Google assistant on your phone, Chromebook or Home device.

Waldo will share his location and then you'll be able win badges whenever you find him and his friends. Once you find the characters, your screen will take you to different places around the world where you can continue the fun search.

The "Where's Waldo?" feature will be available through the rest of the upcoming week.