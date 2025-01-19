Bay Area TikTok creators frustrated with early shuttering of U.S. services

Bay Area TikTok creators express frustrations amid the popular social media platform's decision to shutter its services in the United States.

TikTok users were told Saturday evening that the app is no longer available as the government's ban was set to go into effect on Jan. 19. The app decided to shutter its US operations hours before the ban was said to take effect.

"A lot of people are really sad that they don't have this platform anymore," said Angela Galvez, a TikTok creator in San Francisco.

Galvez said she hoped the app would survive, given her access to its 170 million US users.

"TikTok has leveled the playing field for ordinary Americans to make content that gets wide reach and engagement even if you're not a celebrity or a major influencer," she said.

The app also appeared to be removed from mainstream app stores in the US Saturday night, making it unavailable to download.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a law banning the social media app, citing security concerns. The court said that for the app to function in the county, its Chinese-owned parent company would need to sell it to a non-Chinese entity.

"It's just annoying because I feel like there's no problem," said Helena K. of San Jose. "Like we should be able to just have it in the US. I don't know what's so big about it. There's so many apps."

However, there was a sign that the app could have a rebirth.

Earlier Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump told NBC News that he would "most likely" give a legally permitted 90-day extension to TikTok to avoid a ban after he takes office Monday, but the move will not prevent the app from going dark on Sunday when the law passed by Congress last year begins enforcing the ban.

"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation," Trump said to NBC News.

In its message to users, TikTok said it was fortunate that Trump said he would work with the company on "a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office."