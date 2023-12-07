BMW to bring virtual reality in new car

It's about a year away, a new vehicle from BMW is not just a car, this is a project meant to alter the way we drive.

BMW's latest offering adds a virtual reality display to the driving experience. It’s a trip through a completely designed city, something like a video game.

Its technology being developed both in Germany and Silicon Valley.

“Many partners are coming up with more and more innovative technologies, so maybe in the future we don't even need a headset anymore, we have heads-up displays in cars, so that could be another opportunity as well," said Cassandra Degenhart, a communication manager with BMW M.

Julia Debono, the CEO of BMW Design Works gave NBC Bay Area a first look at what BMW is about to roll out the "Noye Classe," or new class. It’s an all-electric car due in 2025.

