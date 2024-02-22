Cellphone service outage impacts calls to Bay Area police, fire agencies

A nationwide cellphone service outage early Thursday morning may be impacting calls and texts to local emergency and public safety agencies, including 911.

It appeared the outage was caused by a disruption on AT&T's network, but the company did not immediately acknowledge an outage.

AT&T responded with a statement: "Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

Representatives of Verizon and T-Mobile told NBC Bay Area their networks showed no outage, and customers are having issues only when they are trying to connect with a provider that was experiencing an outage.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management responded to the outage early Thursday morning, saying in part if residents are unable to get through to 911 from their cellphones, they should try using a landline.

The DEM also said: "Do not call or text 911 to simply test your phone service."

Here's the full statment from San Francisco's DEM posted on social media:

"We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911). We are actively engaged and monitoring this. The San Francisco 911 center is still operational. If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911, then please try calling from a landline.

"If that is not an option then please try to get ahold of a friend or family member who is a customer of a different carrier and ask them to call 911 on your behalf.

"Do not call or text 911 to simply test your phone service."