virtual reality

A closer look: VR gaming injuries

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virtual Reality (VR) gaming is starting to catch on. But it comes with a new set of risks and it's sending some gamers to the hospital.

According to Dignity Health, there are over 1,000 VR-related injuries a year now.

VR game injuries make headlines. But in the grand scheme of things, there aren't that many of them, partly because VR headsets haven't really taken off as must-have gifts yet.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

news Dec 19

VR market keeps shrinking even as Meta pours billions of dollars a quarter into metaverse

news Sep 9

Meta's VR technology is helping to train surgeons and treat patients, though costs remain a hurdle

This article tagged under:

virtual realitytech
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us