A closer look: VR gaming injuries

Virtual Reality (VR) gaming is starting to catch on. But it comes with a new set of risks and it's sending some gamers to the hospital.
According to Dignity Health, there are over 1,000 VR-related injuries a year now.
VR game injuries make headlines. But in the grand scheme of things, there aren't that many of them, partly because VR headsets haven't really taken off as must-have gifts yet.
