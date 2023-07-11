Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes's prison sentence reduced by two years

Disgraced Theranos founder's release date shown as December 2032 on Bureau of Prisons website

By Bob Redell

Disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud linked to her health care startup Theranos, had her prison sentence reduced by two years, the Bureau of Prisons website shows.

The Bureau of Prisons shows her release date as Dec. 29, 2032, which means her 11-year prison sentence has been reduced to nine years.

The Bureau of Prisons did not comment specifically about Holmes's sentence out of respect for her privacy, safety and security but said that generally speaking, inmates can have their sentence reduced for good conduct and completing programs for rehabilitation and substance abuse.

Holmes, 39, reported to a women’s prison camp in Texas in May after she was convicted on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy for duping investors into buying into Theranos, her blood testing startup that she falsely promised could perform blood tests with a single drop of blood.

Holmes's ex-boyfriend and former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani also is serving a prison sentence on a fraud conviction.

Holmes and Balwani also have been ordered to pay over $400 million in restitution to their victims.

