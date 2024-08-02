Meet the AI startup that wants to give you a friend

A Bay Area startup is hoping its new device will help provide users encouragement throughout the day.

Friend.com, legally MyTabAl Inc., released a video displaying its product and it has taken Silicon Valley by storm.

“You kind of have this feeling of no judgement, and i think that allows you to be a lot more authentic with it,” said Friend’s CEO Avi Schiffman.

The wearable pendent, called Friend, promises to be just that, an AI-powered companion.

Schiffman spent close to $2 million for the company’s website and said his product is essentially a good listener. Once available, consumers can expect to spend $99 with no subscription to access the device.

Essentially, users will wear the lanyard and press the button on the pendant. The device will then provide encouragement, advice and feedback on whatever it is the user is talking about.

According to Schiffman, the company will not store any audio recordings.

“I think having an AI friend that will say, ‘Good luck on the interview,’ will increase your productivity far more than reminding you that it's in five minutes,” he said.

Ahmed Banafa, a technology professor at San Jose State University, said the device might hit the mark with consumers.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“It reminds me of the case where you have a very close friend, and you feel comfortable saying a dumb thing to that friend without worrying that they're going to judge you," Banafa said.