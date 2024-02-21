CPUC suspends Waymo's expansion requests in San Mateo, LA counties

State regulators have suspended Waymo's robotaxi requests in San Mateo and Los Angeles counties.
The suspension comes amid concerns from local leaders about the safety of driverless vehicles and follows the injury of at least one cyclist in San Francisco.
The suspension issued by the California Public Utilities Commission went into effect Wednesday and could last for 120 days.
