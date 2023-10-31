X valued at about $19 billion, less than half of what Musk bought platform for

The headlines are humbling for one of the wealthiest people in the world.
Elon Musk's Twitter, now known as X, seems to be in a freefall. Musk bought it for about $44 billion and on Tuesday, new investor data shows it's valued at about $19 billion.
So, what went wrong? And what does it say about how we use social media?
NBC Bay Area’s business and tech reporter Scott Budman has the story in video player above.
