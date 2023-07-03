Thairo Estrada

Injury bug bites Giants again as Estrada, DeSclafani land on IL

By Tom Dierberger

The injury bug bit the Giants once again.

The Giants placed infielder Thairo Estrada and right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on the injured list Monday ahead of their series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

To take their places on the roster, San Francisco reinstated Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day injured list and recalled utility man Brett Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento.

Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left-hand fracture after getting hit by a pitch there during San Francisco’s 8-4 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday. Estrada, batting .272/.327/.434 through 70 games, was perhaps the Giants’ biggest All-Star snub as closer Camilo Doval was the only San Francisco player selected to the Midsummer Classic on Sunday.  

DeSclafani was placed on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, a move retroactive to July 2. The 33-year-old is 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA in 17 starts for the Giants this season.

Yastrzemski suffered a left hamstring strain in late June and missed 10 games while recovering on the injured list. He played two games with Triple-A Sacramento on a rehab assignment and went 0 for 5 with two walks and four strikeouts.

Wisely’s latest call-up to the big leagues is his third of the season. The 24-year-old owns a .958 OPS at Triple-A this season, but his bat hasn’t translated to MLB just yet. Wisely is batting .195/.230/.317 in 33 games with the Giants this year.

Yastrzemski is playing right field and batting fifth Monday night against Seattle, while Wisely got the start at second base and is batting eighth.

