3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Makes Olympic Debut

Ladies' figure skating gets under way with the short program. Hometown girl Karen Chen of Fremont will be one of three women representing Team USA.



Here are some of the momenbts to watch for Tuesday:

1. Team USA, Including Fremont's Karen Chen, Begin Quest for Medals in Ladies' Figure Skating

Figure skating’s marquee discipline, the women’s event, will close out the figure skating competition in Pyeongchang.

Reigning U.S. champion Bradie Tennell looks to woo the crowd in the short program, performing to music from the South Korean blockbuster “Taegukgi.” Her exceptional jumps make her a strong medal contender. Mirai Nagasu has already made history in Pyeongchang by becoming the first U.S. woman – and just the third woman ever – to land a triple axel on Olympic ice during the team event free skate. Tennell and Nagasu helped Team USA win bronze in the team event.

Fremont's Karen Chen, the 2017 national champion, choreographed both her short and long programs herself. She counts 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi among her friends and mentors.

Tennell, Nagasu and Chen will look to keep up with gold medal favorite Evgenia Medvedeva, the 18-year-old Olympic Athlete from Russia who owns two world titles.

2. Vonn Is Favorite for Alpine Downhill

Lindsey Vonn will try again for her first medal in the Pyeongchang Games in the Alpine downhill race.

Vonn became a household name when she won gold in the downhill in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. But she missed the 2014 Olympics due to injury, and she opened the Pyeongchang games with a a disappointing run in the women’s super-G, when she skied wide on a late turn and tied for sixth place. Ester Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, shocked everyone, including herself, by taking the gold.

At 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal. Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who finished first or second in all four of her downhill races in 2018, is a top competitor to watch.

American Mikaela Shiffrin pulled out of the downhill to prepare for Thursday’s Alpine combined. That’s where Vonn and Shiffrin, who already won gold in the giant slalom, could compete head-to-head.

3. Meyers Taylor, Humphries Renew Rivalry on Bobsled Track

Elana Meyers Taylor has waited four years for redemption.

In Sochi in 2014, Meyers Taylor, bobsled driver for Team USA, was in first place after three of four runs. But she skidded on the final turn of that last run, and ended up 0.1 seconds behind Kaillie Humphries of Canada — who happens to be her training partner.

Humphries got gold. Meyers Taylor got silver. They’re back for another shot in Pyeongchang, and start that quest on Tuesday, with the first of two runs. The final two runs will be held on Wednesday.

Meyers Taylor, who has won two world titles since Sochi, will be paired with Lauren Gibbs. Humphries, who has won gold at each of the last two Olympics, will be paired with Phylicia George.

Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans could also compete for a medal. Greubel Poser won bronze in Sochi.

The Jamaican team has gotten the most attention at the Pyeongchang Games, in the spotlight for drama over their bobsled, rather than their performance. Their former driving coach left the team, and perhaps was to take the sled with her, dashing their Olympic hopes. But the Red Stripe beer company gave the sled to the team, saving its dream.

Fun Fact: Meyers Taylor's husband is Nic Taylor, an alternate on the men's bobsled team, whose hometown is Hayward, Calif.

