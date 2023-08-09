Juice proud of Davis-Price for Year 2 transformation

Kyle Juszczyk has noticed a significant difference in Ty Davis-Price's development.

The 49ers fullback joined KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" Monday where he discussed what he's seen from the 22-year-old running entering his second season.

"Totally different guy, he's grown up so much," Juszczyk said. "Honestly, I'm so proud of him, he's a different guy on and off the field. He's such a professional in the way he attacks the day. He's prepared properly for practice every day and he has a good understanding of why we do things and not just being a robot and knowing 'OK on this play I've got to do this,' but he understands why and he's answering questions in meetings and all that kind of stuff.

"I think he's going to be such a great addition to this backfield because he has a different style -- I mean everyone kind of has different styles -- but he definitely brings an elite explosiveness, a power, a speed. He's very talented and I think he can help us a lot."

San Francisco selected Davis-Price in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and the rookie was buried on the depth chart behind then-starter Elijah Mitchell and backup Jeff Wilson Jr. and competed for snaps with fellow rookie Jordan Mason and Trey Sermon early in the season.

Davis-Price made just a handful of appearances on the field last season, carrying the ball 34 times for 99 rushing yards across six games.

After impressing his coaches in training camp last summer, Davis-Price trailed off a bit throughout the season. Now entering Year 2, the LSU product looks like a "man on a mission" and could earn an increased role in the 49ers' backfield.

