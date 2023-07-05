NHL Rumors

Report: Sharks, Canucks discussing trade around Labanc

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

By Sheng Peng

Would you trade right wing Kevin Labanc for defenseman Tyler Myers?

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported Monday that’s what the Sharks and Vancouver Canucks recently were discussing.

“My understanding was that the deal on the table was Tyler Myers straight up for Kevin Labanc,” Seravalli told Canucks Central.

For the Canucks, Labanc has a $4.725 million AAV for one more year, compared to Myers’s $6 million AAV for one more year.

That’s a $1.275 million savings on the cap for a Vancouver franchise looking to get back into the playoffs.

For the Sharks?

