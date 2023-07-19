Wilmer Flores

How Flores matched unique Bonds feat in big day vs. Reds

By Angelina Martin

Wilmer Flores is on a tear.

The Giants veteran is slashing .440/.444/.960 over his last seven games, with numbers equally as impressive if you look even further back. And on Tuesday, Flores joined Barry Bonds in Giants history as San Francisco defeated the Cincinnati Reds twice at Great American Ball Park.

In the first 4-2 win, carried over from a rain postponement on Monday, Flores ended up finishing 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a home run. Unbelievably, he performed even better in the 11-10 win, going 2-for-3 with two homers and five RBI. His eight total bases in each game marked the first time a Giants player has achieved such a feat since Barry Bonds in 2002, as MLB's Sarah Langs highlighted on Twitter.

Not bad company to keep for Flores, whose hot streak has raised his batting average on the season to .292 with a .868 OPS.

"I'm feeling good. I'm swinging at the right pitches,” Flores told reporters of his recent success ahead of the second the game (h/t MLB.com).

Just under a month after their 10-game winning streak -- the fourth in San Francisco franchise history -- the Giants now have won seven straight, and Flores has been a big reason why.

As the team looks to return to the MLB playoffs and then, hopefully, the World Series, shades of 2002 could be a good sign -- though the Giants certainly would be hoping for a different outcome this time around.

