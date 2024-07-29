2024 Paris Olympics

Bay Area athletes continue to win Olympic medals on day 2 of competition; many move on to next round

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area athletes representing Team USA continue to show out during the Paris Olympics, garnering a handful of medals on the second day of competition.

Stanford's Torri Huske swam her heart out, winning the gold medal in the women's 100m butterfly. Meanwhile, Lee Kiefer, married to San Francisco fencer Gerek Meinhardt, defended her Olympic champion title in foil fencing.

Advancing is the U.S. men's basketball team.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry helped the team secure 11 points against Serbia. The men won 110-84.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre brings us the latest from Paris.

