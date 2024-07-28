2024 Paris Olympics

Bay Area athletes perform strong on first day of Paris 2024 Olympics

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several Bay Area athletes played a key role helping Team USA securing its first medal wins/

University of California, Berkeley's Hunter Armstrong swam a fast leg in helping the men's swimming team secure it's first the gold medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay. This was the first gold medal of the Paris Games for the U.S. 

Cal's Abbey Weitzeil and Simone Manuel and Stanford's Torri Huske also secured a silver medal win, narrowly beating out China, in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay. 

Kassidy Cook and Katie Ledecky also brought home medals in their respective events. 

