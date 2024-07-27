Olympics

Danville's Maggie Steffens leads USA to opening win vs. Greece in women's water polo

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

USA women’s water polo powered past Greece 15-6 on with goals from Danville's own Maggie Steffens, Jenna Flynn, Rachel Fattal and Maddie Musselman in the Paris Olympic opener on Saturday.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 10

Danville's Maggie Steffens shoots for fourth Olympic gold medal in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics May 27

The U.S. women's water polo team asked for support. Flavor Flav answered the call

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Steffens is looking for her fourth gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Before her professional career, Steffens also played water polo at Monte Vista High School in Danville and Stanford University.

NBC Bay Area recently spoke with Steffens as she spoke about her new married life and her journey to the Paris Olympics.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us