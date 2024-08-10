2024 Paris Olympics

What more can Team USA women's soccer do to gear up for gold medal match?

By Janelle Wang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The USWNT is gearing up to play Brazil in the gold-medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Heading into the Olympics, USA was co-favorited alongside Spain to win gold. Brazil upset La Roja in the semifinal match and France in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, USA beat Germany in its semifinal match and Japan in the quarterfinals.

Saturday's game will be the third time that Team USA and Brazil match up in the Olympic finals. The prior times were in 2004 and 2004 where the US won both matchups.

The last time women's soccer brought home a gold medal was in 2012.

So, what more can the team do to prepare? NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang spoke with two-time Olympic gold medalist Brandi Chastain to better understand.

