Meet the ‘Post-It Picasso' Nominated for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for our furry friends through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Ed Attanasio for his nomination. His creativity and passion for art brings joy to all who get to see it while creating brighter futures for shelter animals.

Ed first realized his gift for drawing after suffering a stroke and recovering through art therapy. He started the Pandemic Pet Project as a favor to friends to lift their family’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Ed has drawn over 2,500 illustrations and has customers worldwide. He has also drawn the celebrity pets of Lisa Vanderpump, Lady Gaga, Martha Stewart and more.

When they tried to pay me I just said pay it forward to the rescue of your choice. Ed Attanasio

Thanks to the Pandemic Pet Project over 250 animals shelters have received more than $100,000 in donations!