Eclipse watch parties in the Bay Area 

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Excitement is growing for the total solar eclipse that will darken skies across North America Monday. Although the Bay Area will only experience a partial eclipse, plenty of people are still ready to watch it. 

Below is a list of eclipse watch parties happening across the Bay Area Monday, organized alphabetically by city.

Berkeley: The Lawrence Hall of Science

  • 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • 1 Centennial Drive, Berkeley, CA 94720
  • Offers a place to view the eclipse safely, listen to experts talk about how these celestial events happen, and a live stream of the total eclipse in its theater. Solar viewing glasses available for purchase. Entrance to event included with admission.
  • lawrencehallofscience.org
Kenwood: Robert Ferguson Observatory

  • 10 a.m. to noon
  • 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, CA 95442
  • Holding an "open house" style event at the observatory, with a livestream of the total eclipse along with other activities. Solar viewing glasses available for purchase. Free event.
  • rfo.org

Oakland: Chabot Space & Science Center

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 10000 Skyline Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619
  • Watch the eclipse over Oakland from Chabot's observation desk, with coffee, hot chocolate and eclipse crafts also available. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for kids.
  • chatbotspace.org

San Francisco: California Academy of Sciences

  • 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118
  • Offers a viewing space on its Living Roof with devices including telescopes and projection apparatuses. Solar viewing glasses available for sale. Event is included with museum admission.

San Francisco: Exploratorium

  • 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Pier 15, San Francisco, CA 94111
  • Will have live telescope images of the total solar eclipse from Texas and Mexico, as well as activities and on-site educators. Limited supply of free solar viewing glasses. Event is included with museum admission.
  • exploratorium.edu

