Eclipse watch parties in the Bay Area 

Excitement is growing for the total solar eclipse that will darken skies across North America Monday. Although the Bay Area will only experience a partial eclipse, plenty of people are still ready to watch it.
Below is a list of eclipse watch parties happening across the Bay Area Monday, organized alphabetically by city.
Berkeley: The Lawrence Hall of Science
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 1 Centennial Drive, Berkeley, CA 94720
- Offers a place to view the eclipse safely, listen to experts talk about how these celestial events happen, and a live stream of the total eclipse in its theater. Solar viewing glasses available for purchase. Entrance to event included with admission.
- lawrencehallofscience.org
Kenwood: Robert Ferguson Observatory
- 10 a.m. to noon
- 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, CA 95442
- Holding an "open house" style event at the observatory, with a livestream of the total eclipse along with other activities. Solar viewing glasses available for purchase. Free event.
- rfo.org
Oakland: Chabot Space & Science Center
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 10000 Skyline Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619
- Watch the eclipse over Oakland from Chabot's observation desk, with coffee, hot chocolate and eclipse crafts also available. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for kids.
- chatbotspace.org
San Francisco: California Academy of Sciences
- 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118
- Offers a viewing space on its Living Roof with devices including telescopes and projection apparatuses. Solar viewing glasses available for sale. Event is included with museum admission.
San Francisco: Exploratorium
- 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Pier 15, San Francisco, CA 94111
- Will have live telescope images of the total solar eclipse from Texas and Mexico, as well as activities and on-site educators. Limited supply of free solar viewing glasses. Event is included with museum admission.
- exploratorium.edu