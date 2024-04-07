Eclipse watch parties in the Bay Area 

Excitement is growing for the total solar eclipse that will darken skies across North America Monday. Although the Bay Area will only experience a partial eclipse, plenty of people are still ready to watch it.

Below is a list of eclipse watch parties happening across the Bay Area Monday, organized alphabetically by city.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

1 Centennial Drive, Berkeley, CA 94720

Offers a place to view the eclipse safely, listen to experts talk about how these celestial events happen, and a live stream of the total eclipse in its theater. Solar viewing glasses available for purchase. Entrance to event included with admission.

lawrencehallofscience.org

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

10 a.m. to noon

2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, CA 95442

Holding an "open house" style event at the observatory, with a livestream of the total eclipse along with other activities. Solar viewing glasses available for purchase. Free event.

rfo.org

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10000 Skyline Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619

Watch the eclipse over Oakland from Chabot's observation desk, with coffee, hot chocolate and eclipse crafts also available. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for kids.

chatbotspace.org

55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118

Offers a viewing space on its Living Roof with devices including telescopes and projection apparatuses. Solar viewing glasses available for sale. Event is included with museum admission.