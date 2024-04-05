Total Eclipse 2024

Solar eclipse glasses: What to know, viewing tips, and how to tell if they are safe

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Getting ready for the April 8 total solar eclipse? If you plan to check it out, you will need eye protection.

Here's a breakdown on what to look for when it comes to solar eclipse glasses.

How do I know solar eclipse glasses are safe?

Glasses or viewers, including telescopes, that you use to watch the solar eclipse should meet the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, of 12312-2, according to the American Astronomical Society.

"ISO 12312-2 specifies the properties that a solar viewer should have in order to protect your eyes from injury and provide a comfortable view," AAS says on its website.

Where can I find safe solar eclipse glasses?

The American Astronomical Society has a recommended list of organizations and retailers who provide safe solar viewers and filters. Check out the list approved by the AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force.

Solar eclipse viewing safety tips

For starters, make sure you have the proper protection by following the recommendations mentioned above. If you plan to take photos, here's a guide and equipment needed to protect you and your gear from the sun.

"The worst thing we can do is to ever look directly at the eclipse," Ronald Benner, an optometrist and president of the American Optometric Association, said in an interview with CNBC. "Even a split second."

You risk permanent damage by looking at a solar eclipse without eye protection. View CNBC's interview with Benner for further safety tips.

Wearing certain colors enhance solar eclipse viewing experience

Experts say wearing shades of red and green will enhance the viewing experience. But why those colors?

Here's a breakdown and the science behind why wearing certain colors will make for a better solar eclipse viewing experience.

Shallow cumulus clouds tend to disappear early on in a solar eclipse. Scientists think they now know why.

This article tagged under:

Total Eclipse 2024Eclipsesolar eclipse
