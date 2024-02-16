Bay Area forecast: ‘Series of storms' to bring moderate to heavy rain

Rain is headed back to the Bay Area in the form of "a series of storms," with moderate to heavy downpours expected Saturday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say dry weather conditions will prevail through late Friday, then a cold front will bring rain starting Friday night into Saturday morning for the Bay Area.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has the timeline of two storms arriving in the Bay Area and the impacts in the Microclimate Forecast.

The NWS says the series of systems will bring impactful rain, strong wind and high surf this weekend. Showers are expected to continue through the middle of next week, according to forecasters.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday for costal areas in San Francisco; the North Bay, including Point Reyes; the Peninsula; northern and southern Monterey Bay; and Big Sur.

Days of rain creates the potential for fast rising creeks and streams, which could mean flooding in some areas, especially those already saturated from previous storms. The Russian River in Sonoma County and the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County have a 20% chance of reaching flood stage, the NWS says.

Bay City News contributed to this report.