Bay Area weather: Chilly temperatures forecast for last day of 2024

The Bay Area will shiver as it rings in the new year, when temperatures are expected to dip on the last day of 2024 to the lowest they have been all year for much of the region.

New Year's Eve on Tuesday morning will see temperatures drop to the low and mid-30s for inland communities and to the lower 40s along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

While it has become rare to break low temperature records, the weather service said in its forecast that "the last day of 2024 will bring the coldest temperatures of the year for much of the Bay Area and Central Coast."

Some warm air might be mixed in with wind, the weather service said, but it will nonetheless be chilly.

"As such, it's not quite clear exactly how cold it will get Tuesday, but the bike commuters out there will want to wear gloves for sure," the weather service said in its forecast.

Most of the Bay Area is under a freeze warning or frost advisory starting Monday night and extending into mid-Tuesday morning.

The freeze warning is for 8 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday for areas that include North Bay interior mountains and valleys, southern Salinas Valley and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

New Year's Day on Wednesday will be slightly warmer, but there will probably be some frost advisories in the region's typically cold spots, the weather service said.

Light rain is possible on Friday, but the next few weeks are expected to bring a period of dry weather, forecasters said.