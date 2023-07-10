Bay Area weather forecast: Warmer weather will turn hot by week's end

Summer is coming back.

The National Weather Service says the weather will warm up this week, with the hottest temperatures expected Thursday and Friday and continued hot weather into next weekend.

The NWS said to expect temperatures from the 80s into the 100s by the end of the week.

A heat warning will likely be in effect from Santa Clara County and Southern Salinas Valley to the Napa Valley and parts of the East Bay.

The NWS reminds people to never leave children and animals in hot cars, stay hydrated and take breaks and use sunscreen when outside.