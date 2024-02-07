Bay Area weather forecast: More rain, cold temps before drying trend

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for up to 100% chance of rain during the day, and up to 60% chance of showers with patchy fog in some areas during the night.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s, with some inland areas anticipated to be in the upper 40s. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the upper 30s, with some areas dropping into the lower 40s.

Forecasters say that on Wednesday, another weak weather disturbance moves through the Bay Area, bringing light rain across the region and colder temps. Rainfall appears on the lighter side, with a few tenths of an inch for most areas, with up to a half inch to an inch in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia. Temps across the interior are expected to be cooler than normal.

Beyond Wednesday, a drying trend will begin with pleasant weather through the rest of the extended period, according to forecasters.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for San Francisco until 4 a.m. Wednesday, while a Coastal Flood Advisory is issued for the city-county until 10 a.m. Saturday.