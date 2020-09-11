Growing wildfires have sent smoke and ash around and across the Bay Area prompting the Air Quality Management District to extend the record-breaking Spare the Air alert streak through Monday.

So how bad is it around you? Click here to check the air quality in your neighborhood.

NEW: Gray. View from our 20 LiveCams. Air Quality “very unhealthily.” AQI in SF: 221. AQI in SJ: 210. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/VfVfHyjTwE — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) September 11, 2020

"A thick blanket of smoke from the many wildfires blazing in California and Oregon is causing unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area," the air district's Executive Office Jack Broadbent said in a statement. "More than ever this weekend, residents should track air quality conditions in their communities and protect their health and avoid smoke exposure by staying indoors."

During the alerts, residents are prohibited from using fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, and outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.