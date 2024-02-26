Snow level could dip to 1,000 feet in Bay Area foothills next weekend

Snow levels in Northern California could fall as low as 1,500 to 2,000 feet next weekend when wet weather is expected to hit the region, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Forecasters said snow in the foothills will be likeliest Saturday night into Sunday morning, when snow levels could dip as low as 1,000 feet.

The NWS expects heavy snow and strong winds could make traveling through the Sierra nearly impossible late next week and weekend. Forecasters suggest creating an emergency kit for your home in case the power goes out, as well as winterizing vehicles and monitoring the forecast. There will also likely be danger to unhoused people.

Watch forecasts at weather.gov/twitter.