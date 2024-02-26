bay area weather

Snow level could dip to 1,000 feet in Bay Area foothills next weekend

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snow levels in Northern California could fall as low as 1,500 to 2,000 feet next weekend when wet weather is expected to hit the region, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Forecasters said snow in the foothills will be likeliest Saturday night into Sunday morning, when snow levels could dip as low as 1,000 feet. 

The NWS expects heavy snow and strong winds could make traveling through the Sierra nearly impossible late next week and weekend. Forecasters suggest creating an emergency kit for your home in case the power goes out, as well as winterizing vehicles and monitoring the forecast. There will also likely be danger to unhoused people.

Watch forecasts at weather.gov/twitter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us