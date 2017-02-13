Calif. Dam Crisis: Thousands Ordered to Evacuate Homes

Officials said a "hazardous situation is developing" due to erosion of an emergency spillway at Oroville Dam in Northern California and ordered an evacuation for residents of Oroville and others downstream Sunday Feb. 12, 2017.



At 770-feet-tall, Oroville Dam is the nation's tallest dam, while Oroville Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in California. The lake supplies water necessary for agriculture in the Central Valley and residents and businesses in Southern California.

However, officials say there won't be an impact to either region.

"The integrity of the dam is not jeopardized in any way because the problem is with the spillway and not the dam," said Eric See, a California Department of Water Resources spokesman.

Last week, a 200-foot-long, 30-foot deep hole opened up on the dam's main spillway. The California Department of Water Resources suspended flows from the Oroville Dam after a piece was eroded from the spillway. Engineers from the department have been unable to determine what caused the damage.