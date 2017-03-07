Santos Trevino, Joseph Esquivel and Percella Esquivel have been arrested in connection to the murder of Frank Navarro.

San Jose police have arrested three additional suspects in the murder of a beloved South Bay Little League president and coach.

Santos Trevino, Joseph Esquivel and Percella Esquivel are suspected of fatally stabbing Frank Navarro at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina in downtown San Jose. Robert Ruiz and Aaron Vallejo have already been arrested in connection to the homicide.

The 35-year-old Navarro also worked as a security guard at Tres Gringos. He was fatally stabbed at the nightclub during an altercation over fake identification.

Updates to come.

(From left) Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, both from San Jose.

Photo credit: SJPD

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay funeral costs for Navarro.