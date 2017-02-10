The Anderson Reservoir, the largest in Santa Clara County, is nearly full and water district officials are worried about what will happen if an earthquake hits.

When the reservoir is at more than 68 of capacity, which it is now, it can result in flood risks along Coyote Creek and become even more vulnerable if an earthquake should hit, according to the Santa Clara Valley Water District. As of Thursday, the reservoir is 86.5 percent full.

Board chair John L. Varela sent a letter on Thursday night to customers saying that if a massive earthquake of 7.25 on the Richter Scale were to occur within two kilometers of the dam while the reservoir is full, there would be an earthquake of a magnitude larger than any that has ever been hat has ever been recorded on the nearby Calaveras Fault.

The reservoir is the largest of the 10 Santa Clara Valley Water District reservoirs and was named after a key founder of the district, Leroy Anderson. It is a long, deep natural gorge located three miles east of U.S. Highway 101 in Morgan Hill.

Anderson Dam is under the regulatory jurisdiction of the California Division of Safety of Dams. Valera said that because the district operates a small hydroelectric facility at the dam, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also regulates the dam. Currently, these regulatory agencies have set a reservoir elevation restriction equivalent to 68 percent of capacity, or 61,810 acre-feet of water.

Anderson's outlet has been 100 percent open since Jan. 9, releasing water into Coyote Creek at a rate of more than 400 cubic feet per second.

But, with the many wet storms that have occurred one after another, the rate of flow into the reservoir has at times exceeded the rate of water the district has been releasing from the outlet, he said. As a result, the water level in the reservoir has risen, and with more storms in the forecast, Varela said the district projects that the reservoir could be full in the next few days.

The water district will continue to release water from the dam's outlet until the water level falls below the restricted level. Depending on the amount of rainfall inflow from future storms, this could take 4 to 9 weeks, he said.

"Should people be worried?" Varela asked in the letter. "What would happen if a massive quake did occur?"

He said there's a chance that the dam could be damaged, but the chance of immediate dam failure is exceedingly remote. It is possible that the district would have several days or weeks to reduce the water level with emergency pumps before any further damage could compromise the integrity of the dam.

However, he said the situation "reminds us of the importance of completing the project to rehabilitate Anderson Dam."

He said the district's project team and expert consultants are working diligently to complete the design of the project so that the reservoir can be fully utilized as soon as possible. Currently, the district is anticipate beginning construction in 2020 and completing by 2024.

For any questions surrounding seismic matters or the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project, call Hemang Desai at 408-630-3017 or Katherine Oven at 408-630-3126. For any questions surrounding Anderson's water storage, flows, or releases, customers can call Aaron Baker directly at 408-630-2135 or Garth Hall at 408-630-2350.