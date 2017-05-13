Investigations are underway into the latest two car fires in Contra Costa County. Two blazes broke out overnight -- one in Walnut Creek and the other in Lafayette. (May 12, 2017)

An arrest has been made in connection to a series of suspicious vehicle fires reported in Contra Costa County, officials said Saturday.

The arrest comes after fire officials on Friday said the suspicious car fires are related.

The latest in a rash of car fires that has East Bay residents on edge were reported early Friday morning — one in Walnut Creek and the other in Lafayette. The two locations are less than three miles apart, according to Fire Marshal Robert Marshall.

Investigators confirmed Friday that the two overnight fires are related to five others that have been reported this week — two in Brentwood and one each in Walnut Creek, Lafayette and Martinez.