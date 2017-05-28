Andrew Triggs #60 of the Oakland Athletics reacts as Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds first after he hit a grand slam in the third inning on May 28, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The A's had a chance to take a road series from the Yankees, but star rookie Aaron Judge flexed his way to a huge go-ahead grand slam.

Judge's opposite field shot erased the A's 2-1 lead and the Yankees went on to win, 9-5, Sunday in New York.

Andrew Triggs started on the hill for the A's and tossed six innings. He allowed six runs, yet only one of those were earned.

In the top of the eighth inning, Khris Davis smacked his 15th home run of the year.

On defense, the A's continued to be sloppy and committed two errors.

The A's fell to 22-27 this season.