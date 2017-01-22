An 18-year-old woman is missing after a vehicle went off the roadway and plunged into Alameda Creek, near Fremont, on Saturday, according to a release by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Niles Canyon Road, about a quarter-mile east of Palomares Road, on reports of a solo vehicle crash into the creek at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The car is believed to be submerged in the creek, and the driver is unaccounted for, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Sunday the driver is an 18-year-old woman, and while it's likely she did not survive the crash, officials were hoping for a miracle. Drones were deployed Sunday to search the area, Kelly said.

It was unsafe for emergency recovery crews to enter the water Saturday. They were working with the state water resource agency to reduce the volume of water being released into the creek, Kelly said. Crews cannot begin recovery until the water level and current subside, he said.

Kelly did not say how soon recovery crews would be able to enter the water.

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were working with Dublin CHP, Fremont Fire, Fremont Police, Alameda County Fire and other state, county and city agencies in the recovery effort.

Niles Canyon Road, also known as Highway 84, was closed Sunday due to an unrelated rock and mudslide, which further hampered recovery efforts, Kelly said.