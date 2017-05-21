Weird and Wacky: Creatively-Dressed Runners Take Over San Francisco For Bay to Breakers Race | NBC Bay Area
Weird and Wacky: Creatively-Dressed Runners Take Over San Francisco For Bay to Breakers Race

By Rick Boone and Brendan Weber

    Runners gear up for the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco. (May 21, 2017)

    Bust out the wacky costume, it's Bay to Breakers time.

    Tens of thousands of runners — from those with an interest in their time to those wishing to win the most creative outfit award — graced the streets of San Francisco Sunday morning for another running of the annual event, which shoots runners more than seven miles from the intersection of Main and Howard Streets to the breakers at Ocean Beach.

    The starting gun fired right around 8 a.m. Elite runners ignited out of the gates while fun-minded folks followed behind at a leisurely pace. Superman was spotted at least once, a smiling Fred and Wilma Flintstone pairing made an appearance, and even a mustard-covered hot dog came to life.

    The first ever Bay to Breakers race kicked off in 1912, according to race officials. Since that time, creatively-dressed racers have showed off the spirit of San Francisco with a wide gamut of ingenious costumes during the 12K running event.


    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
