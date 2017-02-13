BeautifySJ: Mayor Makes Good on Promise to Tidy Up San Jose

Sticking to his promise, San Jose Mayor Sim Liccardo on Monday rolled up his sleeves and plucked illegally dumped items from the streets of San Jose. Bob Redell reports.

Sticking to his promise, San Jose Mayor Sim Liccardo on Monday rolled up his sleeves and plucked illegally dumped items from the streets of San Jose.

The South Bay mayor joined San Jose's Illegal Dumping Rapid Response Team to remove couches, mattresses and other waste as part of the #BeautifySJ campaign, which is designed to tidy up the city and reduce crime.

"We know that by dealing with some of these smaller issues in neighborhoods; the graffiti, the trash, the dumping, it sends a clear signal to anybody who might want to do something wrong in a neighborhood that this is a neighborhood that people care about and this is not a place where crime should be welcome."

In addition to Monday's clean up, Liccardo is proposing that free unlimited junk removal on normal trash days be offered to single family residents. Liccardo also hopes to utilize grants to remove graffiti and transform vacant lots into community gardens.