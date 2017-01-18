Bomb Threat Investigated at Marin JCC: Sheriff

Marin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a bomb threat made Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center in Marin, a phenomenon that appeared to be happening all over the country.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated, according to Lt. Doug Pittman, who said a call came in about 9 a.m. The campus is a hub of Jewish life, including a synagogue, a Jewish school and a popular exercise center.

The threats mirror what was happening at JCCs across the country. Similar threats were reported Wednesday in New Jersey, Boston, Miami and Connecticut.

Threats were made to at least seven JCCs in Florida, New Jersey, Delaware, Tennessee and North Carolina last week. It's unclear if the threats are connected.

So far, no one has been hurt and no one has been arrested.