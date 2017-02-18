Car Engulfed in Flames After Rollover Crash in East Bay | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Car Engulfed in Flames After Rollover Crash in East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    California Highway Patrol Commander Christopher Sherry
    A car is engulfed in flames along Interstate 680 near Interstate 580. (Feb. 18, 2017)

    A driver traveling Saturday night near the Dublin-Pleasanton border was transported to the hospital after their car rolled over and engulfed in flames.

    The fiery crash occurred just before 8 p.m. along southbound Interstate 680 near Interstate 580, according to California Highway Patrol Commander Christopher Sherry. The driver was ejected from the car before flames consumed the entire vehicle.

    The driver suffered non-life threatening issues, according to Alameda County fire officials.

    California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices