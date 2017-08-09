Concord Police Use K-9s to Nab Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Refused to Obey Orders - NBC Bay Area
Concord Police Use K-9s to Nab Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Refused to Obey Orders

By NBC Bay Area staff

    K-9s on Tuesday helped Concord police arrest a hit-and-run suspect.

    Police say the man was involved in a car crash near Diamond Boulevard and Concord Avenue around 8 p.m. He fled from the scene.

    Investigators found that the car he had been driving was stolen from Pacheco.

    Officers searched the area and found the man. They repeatedly ordered the suspect to surrender, but he refused so they sent K-9s in to help apprehend him.

    The suspect is behind bars on felony hit-and-run and possession of stolen property charges.

