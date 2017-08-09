NBC Bay Area, File image

K-9s on Tuesday helped Concord police arrest a hit-and-run suspect.

Police say the man was involved in a car crash near Diamond Boulevard and Concord Avenue around 8 p.m. He fled from the scene.

Investigators found that the car he had been driving was stolen from Pacheco.

Officers searched the area and found the man. They repeatedly ordered the suspect to surrender, but he refused so they sent K-9s in to help apprehend him.

The suspect is behind bars on felony hit-and-run and possession of stolen property charges.