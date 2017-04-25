San Carlos became the third city in the nation Tuesday to host Starship Technologies’ new delivery robots, just behind Redwood City and Washington D.C., which launched pilot programs in November of last year. (April 25, 2017)

While cities are not quite ready for drone deliveries, it appears some on the Peninsula have reached a compromise.

And it tops out at just 4 mph.

San Carlos jumped on board Tuesday as the third city in the nation to host Starship Technologies’ new delivery robots, just behind Redwood City and Washington D.C., which launched pilot programs in November.

"We’re just helping to be a pilot city and welcome [Starship robots] into our streets," said Martin Romo, the city’s economic development coordinator.

Romo and his colleague were the recipients of the city's first robot delivery, several sweets from the downtown bakery, Susie Cakes.

Cupcakes at Susie Cakes, a downtown bakery in San Carlos, sit ready to be packed for delivery to San Carlos City Hall Tuesday. Starship Technologies and Postmates announced that delivery robots would now be available for deliveries and pickup within two miles of the downtown area. (April 25, 2017)

Photo credit: Rebecca Greenway

"This is definitely the first step into this arena of delivery services, and we’ll see where it goes," Romo said.

San Carlos caught Starship's eye because of its close proximity to the neighboring pilot program in Redwood City.

Starship Technologies vice president of marketing, Henry Harris-Burland, left, stands with the vice president of business operations at Postmates, Vivek Patel, left. The two executives announced Tuesday that delivery robots would now be available for deliveries and pickup in downtown San Carlos. (April 25, 2017)

Photo credit: Rebecca Greenway

"We were looking for a combination of cities where the local governments were very receptive to this, where our partner, Starship Technologies, already is and where we have a strong presence," said Vivek Patel, vice president of business operations at Postmates.

Starship Technologies and Postmates announced Tuesday that delivery robots would now be available for deliveries and pickup in downtown San Carlos. (April 25, 2017)

Photo credit: Rebecca Greenway

Starship, in partnership with DoorDash, said the delivery bots are here to complement rather than replace human dashers and will help get rid of the "start and stop" orders in the downtown area that are less profitable for workers.

How it works:

1. Upon receiving an order, DoorDash says it will first use its existing algorithm to determine whether a delivery should be completed by bike, scooter, car or robot.

2. While customers wait, they will receive an email that lets them know who — or what — their dasher will be.

3. In the case of a robot delivery, a code will be sent allowing customers to both track the delivery and unlock their order when it arrives.

The service is currently available to customers ordering pickups within 2 miles of the downtown area that weigh less than 40 pounds.