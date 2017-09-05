Double Trailer Carrying Grapes Crashes in Napa County

A double trailer hauling bins of grapes crashed down an embankment in Napa County. (Sept. 5, 2017)

A double trailer big rig hauling large bins of red grapes near Calistoga crashed down an embankment Tuesday morning, according to CHP.

The crash took place on Porter Creek Road in Napa County when the driver lost control of the breaks. According to officials, the driver tried to slow the truck down before careening down the hillside and crashing into several trees.

Grapes were spilled all over the hillside making driving conditions hazardous for vehicles driving on the Napa County Road.

According to officials, the driver sustained minor injuries, but the truck was severely damaged and will have to be taken out in sections.