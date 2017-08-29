An accounting oversight has led to a sudden windfall for one cash-strapped Bay Area fire district. The East Contra Costa Fire District said a recent audit discovered an additional $6 million in a county bank account. That money came from savings due to a string of cuts and fire station closures over three years. It appears the saved money was never carried over to subsequent budgets and the county never transferred it to the fire district. The district does not expect that surplus money will go toward opening any closed stations.