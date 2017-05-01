Madilyn Wallin, who was reported missing Wednesday, was reportedly taken by her father, Michael Lenard Wallin.

A father accused of abducting his 4-month-old baby girl from Mountain View last month turned himself him in to police Sunday night, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Madilyn Wallin originally went missing on April 4 when she was taken from outside a Residence Inn, according to police. The baby's mother and father, identified as Michael Lenard Wallin, got into an argument, and Michael Wallin drove off when the woman tried to reach into the car to take the girl, police said.

A massive Bay Area wide search ensued before Madilyn Wallin was found safe in Livermore less than 24 hours after being taken, according to police.



After turning himself in, Michael Wallin was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, maliciously withholding a child from their guardian and child endangerment, according to police.