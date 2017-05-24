Fedex Contract Driver Arrested in Connection With Three Residential Burglaries in San Mateo County | NBC Bay Area
Fedex Contract Driver Arrested in Connection With Three Residential Burglaries in San Mateo County

Kevin Baker is a convicted felon whose criminal history includes various theft-related offenses, police say

By Rhea Mahbubani

    A Fedex employee is behind bars this morning. He's accused of burglarizing several homes on the Peninsula. Kris Sanchez reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A convicted felon, who worked as a contract driver for FedEx, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglarizing three San Mateo County homes while on the job.

    Kevin Baker, 57, of Hayward, is accused of first burglarizing an Atherton home on Orchard Hills Street around 1:30 p.m. on May 3. His second crime was on the 200 block of Park Lane, also in Atherton, at 1:20 p.m. on May 5, according to police.

    Police said Baker also burglarized a Menlo Park home on the 1100 block of Trinity Drive at 7 p.m. on May 17.

    Baker’s criminal history includes various theft-related offenses, police said.

    The suspect is expected in the San Mateo County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    FedEx has yet to respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

