Feinstein Reflects on President Trump's Response to Harvey

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Tuesday. (Aug. 29, 2017)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pardon a controversial Arizona sheriff, calling it "a stupid thing to do," and hopes seeing Harvey's destruction in Texas on Tuesday will change his focus.

"I think Texas takes the place of the wall," Feinstein said. "I think Americans would much rather contribute their money to the rehabilitation of Texas ... rather than another wall on our border."

The San Francisco Democrat was asked about the pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during a lecture at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.

Feinstein said Trump's pardon sent a message to police departments around the United States "that racial profiling is OK."

The friendly conversation touched on many subjects, but the 84-year-old did not say whether she'll seek re-election next year.

She drew boos, however, when she said Trump will likely serve out the rest of his term.