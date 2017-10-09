Residents of wine country were fleeing their homes Monday morning as about 10 wildfires burst to life across North Bay counties, sending the smell of smoke as far as San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

Four fires across Napa and Sonoma counties have charred tens of thousands of acres as of Monday morning, according to officials. At least 50 structures have been destroyed while thousands more remain threatened.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency in response to the blazes burning in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

"It was an inferno like you’ve never seen before," said Marian Williams, who caravanned with neighbors through flames before dawn as one of the wildfires reached the vineyards and ridges at her small Sonoma County town of Kenwood.

The Tubbs Fire, which is burning in Napa County off of Highway 128 and Bennett Lane in Calistoga, has already scorched 35,000 acres, according to officials. The Atlas Fire south of Lake Berryessa off of Atlas Peak Road has burned 8,000 to 12,000 acres while the Carneros Fire burning west of Napa is at 2,000 acres.

The Nuns fire burning in Sonoma County north of Glen Ellen has torched 300 acres, according to Cal Fire.

At least 4,500 acres in Mendocino County have also been scorched after the Redwood Fire ignited west of Mendocino National Forest, Cal Fire reported.

Evacuations have been ordered across the North Bay for residential neighborhoods, shopping centers and hospitals across, such as Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa. Flames consumed mobile homes next to the Kaiser Kaiser Permanente Hospital while hospital employees rushed patients to safety.

The fires forced all Santa Rosa City Schools and Napa Valley Unified School District schools to close for the day.

A number of areas in Sonoma County are under evacuation orders including the region west of Highway 101 in the Piner Road area to downtown Forestville, Cloverdale KOA, Palomino Road, Vanoni Road to Gill Creek Road, Arnold Drive to the State Hospital and west of Jack London State Park, according to officials.

Evacuation centers in Sonoma County have opened at the Cloverdale Cirtus Fair, Sebastopol Vets Hall and Sonoma Valley High School, according to officials.

Evacuation orders in Napa County include the Wooden Valley area, Montecito area, Old Sonoma Road to Buhman Avenue, Dealy Lane, Henry Road, Coombsville Road and Wild Horse Valley Road.

Centers for the evacuated have opened at Crosswalk Church, Napa Valley College Gym and the Napa County Fairgrounds, officials say.

Check the Cal Fire website or Nixle for further updates on evacuations. NBC Bay Area has also compiled a running list of evacuation orders and evacuations.

For those with large animals, Vintage High School farm is taking animals that need shelter.

One of the fires jumped Highway 101 in Santa Rosa early Monday morning in the area north of a Kohl's department store on Hopper Avenue, according to Santa Rosa police.

Smoke from the fires has drifted across all parts of the Bay Area, as farth south as San Jose.

A red-flag warning is in effect for the North Bay and East Bay hills, meaning there is an elevated risk for fire danger because of dry conditions and gusty winds.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.