Hayward Apartment Complex Fire Displaces 31 | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Hayward Apartment Complex Fire Displaces 31

No one was injured in the fire, and no one was transported to the hospital, according to Hayward Fire Department Cap. Don Nichelson

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A two-alarm fire in Hayward early Monday displaced 31 people and forced fire crews to rescue seven others, according to fire officials. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 19 minutes ago)

    A two-alarm fire in Hayward early Monday displaced 31 people and forced fire crews to rescue seven others, according to fire officials.

    The blaze ignited around 1 a.m. at the Tiki Garden Apartments located at 145 Lund Ave., according to Hayward Fire Department Cap. Don Nichelson.

    Responding crews stretched ladders to balconies to rescue a number of people, including a man in a wheelchair, Nichelson said.

    No one was injured in the fire, and no one was transported to the hospital, according to Nichelson.

    Residents remain displaced Monday morning because gas and electric lines were compromised in the fire, Nichelson said.

    Roughly three to four units will be compromised for several days, according to Nichelson. The other units could be reopened by Monday night.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices